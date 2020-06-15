Most employees that work remotely are younger than 45, have higher education (poll)

More than half (58 pct) of the employees in the services domain worked from home during the epidemiologic crisis, according to a poll conducted by Ipsos Romania in partnership with BestJobs and other online recruiting platforms from Romania.

Thus, most employees that worked remotely have up to 45 years of age, in general, have higher education (57 pct), an average level of work experience in the domain, of 2 to 5 years (61 pct), and work especially in Bucharest (65 pct).

"Half of the employees that work remotely said they managed to find solutions and adapt to the new working environment on their own, either because they already had experience working remotely before the crisis caused by the pandemic with the novel coronavirus, or because they were inspired of the internet. Another 25 pct say however they were forced by the circumstances to manage on their own, due to lack of support from the employer. Most of them are working in domains associated with production (34 pct) and say they were already unhappy with their current job (39 pct), reason for which they are actively seeking a new job, being open to changing the domain (37 pct)," shows a release issued by BestJobs remitted on Monday to AGERPRES.

The challenges regarding fulfilling work tasks that employees working remotely differ depending on age. Responders aged up to 34 years old complain especially of the social isolation (47 pct), the difficulties in maintaining their usual work program (42 pct) and the fact that they are easily distracted by other activities (28 pct).

On the other hand, employees aged over 35 years old say they had to learn new professional skills in an extremely short time (20 pct) while having to manage, in parallel, familial responsibilities (23 pct).

The Ipsos study was conducted between May 11-17, 2020 among 4,221 Romanians present on the most important recruitment platforms in Romania, among them BestJobs.