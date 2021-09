Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to the last report, were registered in Bucharest - 1,912 and in the counties of Timis - 564, Cluj - 396, Iasi - 392, Ilfov - 357, Constanta - 333, Prahova - 281, informed, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Covasna - 41, Harghita - 42, Tulcea - 51.

The Capital City has an incidence of 5.57 cases per thousand inhabitants.