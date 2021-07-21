Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Bucharest City - 17; zero cases in 16 counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 17 and the counties of Timis - 9, Ilfov - 6 and Iasi - 5, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

No new cases were recorded in 16 counties.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Ilfov - 0.07 cases per 1,000 population, Cluj, and Satu Mare - 0.06, reports agerpres.