Most new COVID-19 cases in Romania reported by Prahova County, Bucharest; zero cases in 18 counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 17 and Prahova County- 7 the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

In the counties of Braila, Calarasi, Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, Salaj, and Vaslui, one case each was reported.

No new cases were recorded in 18 counties.All counties and Bucharest City remain in the in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Prahova - 0.10 case per 1,000 population, Ilfov - 0.7 and Dolj - 0.6.Romania's COVID-19 case count rose by 60 in the last 24 hours.