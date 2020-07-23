Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases: Brasov - 113, Bucharest - 101, Arges - 106

Brasov County (113), Bucharest City (101) and Arges County (106) are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the last report, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.A breakdown by counties of the new cases:
* Alba - 18
* Arad - 15
* Arges - 106
* Bacau - 68
* Bihor - 16
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 17
* Botosani - 5
* Brasov - 113
* Braila - 28
* Buzau - 25
* Caras-Severin - 3
* Calarasi - 7
* Cluj - 22
* Constanta - 24
* Covasna - 0
* Dambovita - 54
* Dolj - 15
* Galati - 59
* Giurgiu - 1
* Gorj - 11
* Harghita - 9
* Hunedoara - 33
* Ialomita - 50
* Iasi - 28
* Ilfov - 8
* Maramures - 11
* Mehedinti - 20
* Mures - 7
* Neamt - 11
* Olt - 32
* Prahova - 35
* Satu Mare - 0
* Salaj - 2
* Sibiu - 9
* Suceava - 20
* Teleorman - 12
* Timis - 38
* Tulcea - 3
* Vaslui - 38
* Valcea - 21
* Vrancea - 15
* Bucharest City - 101
According to GCS, the COVID-19 case count rose by 1,112 following tests performed nationwide.