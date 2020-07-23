Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases: Brasov - 113, Bucharest - 101, Arges - 106

Brasov County (113), Bucharest City (101) and Arges County (106) are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the last report, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

A breakdown by counties of the new cases:* Alba - 18* Arad - 15* Arges - 106* Bacau - 68* Bihor - 16* Bistrita-Nasaud - 17* Botosani - 5* Brasov - 113* Braila - 28* Buzau - 25* Caras-Severin - 3* Calarasi - 7* Cluj - 22* Constanta - 24* Covasna - 0* Dambovita - 54* Dolj - 15* Galati - 59* Giurgiu - 1* Gorj - 11* Harghita - 9* Hunedoara - 33* Ialomita - 50* Iasi - 28* Ilfov - 8* Maramures - 11* Mehedinti - 20* Mures - 7* Neamt - 11* Olt - 32* Prahova - 35* Satu Mare - 0* Salaj - 2* Sibiu - 9* Suceava - 20* Teleorman - 12* Timis - 38* Tulcea - 3* Vaslui - 38* Valcea - 21* Vrancea - 15* Bucharest City - 101According to GCS, the COVID-19 case count rose by 1,112 following tests performed nationwide.