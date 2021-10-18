Most Romanians inform themselves from TV, nearly half believe TV stations are exposed to misinformation

Over half of Romanians are used to inform themselves most often from TV, and nearly half of them believe TV stations are the most exposed to misinformation and spreading of fake news, according to a poll conducted by INSCOP Research in partnership with Verifield, upon demand from the Strategic Thinking Group think-tank.

Asked where they get their information most often, 53.1 pct of Romanians indicated TV channels, 21 pct - social media, 15.5 pct - newspapers, magazines and online publications, and 7.7 pct - radio channels, while 2.7 pct didn't know or didn't answer.

Furthermore, the poll shows that 49 pct of responders believe that TV stations are the most exposed to misinformation and spreading of fake news (compared to 52.6 pct in June), 35.3 pct say that social media is in the same situation (compared to 34.9 pct in June), 7.9 pct - believe newspapers and magazines are more exposed (compared to 4.4 pct in June), 1.8 pct - radio stations (2.3 pct in June), 6 pct - didn't know or didn't answer (compared to 5.8 pct in June).

According to the poll, 55.6 pct of responders believe they were exposed to fake news or misinformation in the past months to a very high and high degree (compared to 50.1 pct in June and 55 pct in March), and 40.8 pct that they were exposed to little/none (compared to 45.6 pct in June and 42.6 pct in March). 3.6 pct didn't know or didn't answer (compared to 4.3 pct in June and 2.5 pct in March).

In the opinion of 18.5 pct of Romanians, the European Union is the main source of propaganda activities, misinformation and fake news in Romania (compared to 13.8 pct in June), followed closely by Russia - with 18.1 pct (compared to 25.2 pct in June). It is followed by China - with 14.3 pct (compared to 12.2 pct in June), the USA - with 7.3 pct (compared to 7.9 pct in June), Hungary - 6.9 pct (compared to 8 pct in June) and Germany - with 2.2 pct (compared to 3.5 pct in June). 2.7 pct of those questioned believe another country supports such actions against Romania (compared to 2.1 pct in June), while 30 pct didn't know or didn't answer (compared to 27.3 pct in June).

The opinion poll titled "Political mistrust: West vs. East, ascendancy of nationalist current in the era of misinformation and of fake news" - the 3rd edition was done in the September 15-27 period. The data was collected through the Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI) method, on 1,204 persons, representative across the significant social-demographic categories (sex, age, occupation ) for the non-institutionalized population of Romania, aged 18 and over. The maximum admitted error of data is plus/minus 2.8 pct, with a degree of confidence of 95 pct.