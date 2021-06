A motion of no-confidence tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) and called "Failed Romania: The 'fabulous' record of the Citu government" was defeated on Tuesday at a joint plenary sitting of Parliament.

The total number of MPs who voted for the motion was 202, of which 201 voted "for" and one "against".

In order for the motion to succeed, 234 ayes would have been needed, which is half plus one of the total number of seats.