MoU between Romania and US on civil nuclear cooperation, signed by PM Dancila, US Secretary Perry

The Memorandum of Understanding between Romania's and the United States of America's Governments on cooperation in the civil nuclear field was signed at a meeting between the Romanian Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila and the US Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry on Tuesday, in the context of the former's working visit to the United States of America, a press release of the Executive informs.

"The Memorandum is the result of the common vision on the strategic role of nuclear energy development for peaceful purposes and marks the commitment to work towards intensifying cooperation in the civil nuclear field. The document offers the perspective of strengthening the economic relations between the two countries and promoting the essential objective of ensuring energy security, as a basis for Romania's long-term prosperity," states the quoted source.According to the Executive, the document is intended to serve as a basis for encouraging bilateral cooperation in the promotion of state-of-the-art technologies in the nuclear field, radioactive waste management, the development of the nuclear medicine sector, research activities on the applicability of nuclear technologies in development in physics, biology, as well as agriculture."The high Romanian official conveyed to the American party the determination of the Government in Bucharest for the development on a pragmatic and mutually advantageous basis of the economic component of the Strategic Partnership, underlining the opportunities in other essential areas such as the infrastructure or the modernization and digitization of existing capacities. The Romanian Government has a major interest and the tools necessary to strengthening the transatlantic trade and investment relationship, which can contribute to ensuring the sustainable prosperity and security of the states on the two sides of the Atlantic. In this context, has been addressed the topic of the energy resource development from the continental shelf of the Black Sea, a relevant topic to the region's and Europe's energy security," reads the press release.At the same time, Prime Minister Dancila reiterated the availability of maintaining a constant and constructive dialogue with the US investors interested in the Romanian market, including for the identification of the optimal solutions to ensure the success of projects and investments in our country's economy.