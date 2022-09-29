Mountain hunters in Brasov and Miercurea-Ciuc participate in most complex exercise of year - SARMIS 22/OLT 22

Approximately 1,500 Romanian soldiers and allies from the United Kingdom and the United States of America, with over 240 technical means, will train between October 3-14, as part of the SARMIS 22/OLT 22 exercise, in the temporary training ground at Grohotis, Traisteni and Valea Doftanei, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, by the 2nd Mountain Troops Brigade Sarmizegetusa.

The Romanian soldiers belong to the 2nd Mountain Troops Brigade Sarmizegetusa (Brasov), the 61st Mountain Troops Brigade General Virgil Badulescu (Miercurea-Ciuc), the 314th ISR Regiment Vladeasa, the Regina Maria Military Emergency Hospital.

The SARMIS 22 exercise is a real field exercise (LIVE Exercise/LIVEX), of a tactical level, based on a fictitious scenario, planned and led by the command of the 2nd Mountain Troops Brigade Sarmizegetusa, connected for the first time with the OLT 22 exercise of The 61st Mountain Troops Brigade General Virgil Badulescu represents the most complex training event of the year for the two large units of mountain hunters in the Romanian army.

The purpose of the exercise is to train the structures involved in the planning, preparing, leading and carrying out of tactical actions in mountainous forested terrain, in a multinational context, in order to demonstrate tactical cohesion and interoperability.

The live-fire exercise will conducted in the area of the Grohotis temporary training ground.AGERPRES