 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mountain rescue service warns skiers of avalanche risk in Fagaras Mountains

avalanșă

Salvamont Sibiu Mountain Rescue County Public Service recommends skiers to avoid winter sports in the Fagaras Mountains, where snow and weather reports indicate a 4 out of 5 avalanche level.

The compression tests performed by mountain rescuers also indicate that the snow layers are not cohesive, the Sibiu Mountain Rescue Service warns on its Facebook page.

"We recommend skiers to avoid practicing winter sports in these areas. The tourist routes at high altitudes are closed. In the 1,600-1,800 m area we have 3 out of 5 avalanche level," representatives of the Salvamont Sibiu Mountain Rescue County Public Service highlight, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.