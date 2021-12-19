Mountain rescue service warns skiers of avalanche risk in Fagaras Mountains

Salvamont Sibiu Mountain Rescue County Public Service recommends skiers to avoid winter sports in the Fagaras Mountains, where snow and weather reports indicate a 4 out of 5 avalanche level.

The compression tests performed by mountain rescuers also indicate that the snow layers are not cohesive, the Sibiu Mountain Rescue Service warns on its Facebook page.

"We recommend skiers to avoid practicing winter sports in these areas. The tourist routes at high altitudes are closed. In the 1,600-1,800 m area we have 3 out of 5 avalanche level," representatives of the Salvamont Sibiu Mountain Rescue County Public Service highlight, Agerpres informs.