MP Turcan: Ministry of Labor should have come up with bill special pensions last year

The ministry of Labor should have come up with a bill last year to solve the problem of special pensions, more precisely to bring these pensions as close as possible to contribution, MP Raluca Turcan, former minister of Labor, said on Monday.

Asked in the Parliament about an interim report of the World Bank regarding the special pensions project, she showed that "the clock is ticking".

"It is certain that this bill, through which we must also respect a milestone from the reform PNRR, must first of all be constitutional," declared Turcan.

According to her, "the European Commission does not accept facade measures, measures that pretend to solve a problem".

"As such, the project that the Ministry of Labor must propose, on the one hand, must be a constitutional one, and also, as the man who negotiated the PNRR, as minister of labor, this regime of special pensions must to bring the following elements: one - special pensions as close as possible to contribution, two - not to create other categories of special pensions and not to create discrimination between the beneficiaries of special pensions. In other words, the correct version that should include this bill is to find a formula that I left when I handed over the mandate, for calculating special pensions and for this to be extrapolated to all other categories of special pension beneficiaries," Turcan explained.AGERPRES