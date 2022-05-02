Multinational drills for training Special Operations Forces to be carried out in Romania and other 13 states

Several multinational exercises of the Special Operations Forces will take place in Romania, until May 13, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced in a press release on Monday.

According to the same source, the exercises will take place in the training facilities of the Romanian Army and in the area near Targu Mures, Sangiorgiu de Mures, Reghin, Lunca de Sus, Jigodin, Comanesti, Mangalia, Mihail Kogalniceanu and Cincu, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The Trojan Footprint 22 exercise is planned and coordinated by the United States Command for Special Operations in Europe (SOCEUR) and will provide the units involved with the opportunity to test and demonstrate tactics, techniques and "multi-domain" type of procedures, involving sets of professional skills of troops in the land, air and naval Special Operation Forces," reads the press release.

Trojan Footprint 22 runs simultaneously in Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Romania.

The Ministry of National Defence states that the Junction Strike 22 drill is the most important multinational and inter-institutional exercise, organized and carried out annually by the Special Operations Forces Command (CFOS) of the Romanian Army, with the aim of testing the level of training achieved by command and execution personnel from the Special Operations Forces structure subordinated to CFOS.

Thus, for two weeks, more than 700 Romanian troops, with about 100 land, air and naval devices, and about 100 foreign soldiers from allied or partner countries, UK, the United States of America, Turkey and Hungary, will be trained on the basis of a fictitious scenario, but adjusted to the possible operational threats, within some structures of operative and tactical level, in multinational and inter-institutional format.

"The exercises also aim at developing interoperability among the participating structures, by planning and carrying out specific joint missions and operations, harmonizing working procedures in the multinational environment, all with the aim of increasing regional security, specially in the Black Sea area," mentions the MApN press release.