Multinational exercise RESOLUTE CASTLE 22 - at Cincu

The opening ceremony of the RESOLUTE CASTLE 22 exercise will take place on Tuesday, at the "Getica" National Joint Training Center in Cincu (CNII), Agerpres reports.

"RESOLUTE CASTLE 22 is a multinational exercise in which engineering structures from the Romanian Land Forces participate, structures provided by the US Land Forces Command for Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) and the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence," states the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN).According to the quoted source, for the seventh year, the 10th Engineering Brigade "Lower Danube", supported by the genius structures within the 2nd and 4th Infantry Divisions, by the 83 and 84 Maintenance and Reception Centers, carries out, between May and September, together with allied military, infrastructure works and arrangement of training platforms in CNII "Getica".The works carried out during the RESOLUTE CASTLE exercise are part of a project developed within the European Reassurance Initiative (ERI) by the American partner, in cooperation with engineering structures within the Romanian Land Forces, according to the Ministry of National Defense.The exchange of experience, specific work techniques, the shared use of engineering technique and involvement in a joint project are effective training for the standardization of training within NATO forces. RESOLUTE CASTLE 22 aims to increase the level of interoperability through continuous training and the implementation of innovative solutions to common engineering problems.