Munich Conference / Meeting of Romanian, Canadian foreign ministers to discuss situation in vicinity of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu continued his series of working meetings on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, with a meeting with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the discussion deepened the exchange of views and assessments on the worrying security situation in the vicinity of Ukraine and the Black Sea region, following the telephone conversation of the two ministers on February 12.

"The two heads of diplomacy reaffirmed the common approach to Euro-Atlantic security and the principles that should guide the response to the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation. The Romanian and Canadian Foreign Ministers discussed in detail the latest developments in the security situation. They agreed that further Allied deterrence and defence were needed on the Eastern Flank, including in the south, at the Black Sea," the Foreign Ministry said.

Thus, according to the MAE, Minister Bogdan Aurescu and his Canadian counterpart agreed to continue contacts and cooperation in order to adapt the response of NATO and allied states to current security developments, in order to strengthen the collective commitment for security of allies on NATO's Eastern Flank, including by creating a fighting group in Romania.

They also agreed on the importance of the comprehensive and substantial package of sanctions being prepared at EU, US, Canada, UK level, emphasizing the essential nature of close coordination between all these actors, but also the relevance of this package as a tool. of discouragement. At the same time, Minister Aurescu reiterated the importance of an adequate strategic communication on this package, from the perspective of its deterrent role.

The MAE states that it has reiterated its support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right to make its own foreign and security policy choices, in compliance with international law.

The Canadian minister thanked the Romanian side for its willingness to cooperate in identifying measures to protect Canadian citizens who could be affected by the worsening security situation in Ukraine.

In view of the experience of consistent bilateral cooperation in the field of defence, especially in the field of reinsurance measures of the Eastern Flank allies, it was agreed to further develop bilateral and allied cooperation. Minister Bogdan Aurescu also thanked the Canadian side for maintaining Canada's contribution to the strengthened air police mission in Romania in 2022.

The two ministers also discussed opportunities to strengthen the strategic relationship between Romania and Canada, based on common values and interests. In this context, the importance of the Romanian community in Canada as a bridge between the two states was reiterated. The traditional bilateral cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy was also mentioned, according to the MAE.

Finally, it was agreed to continue the high-level dialogue, including by preparing for a visit by the Canadian foreign minister to Bucharest - including to mark the 55th anniversary of embassy-level diplomatic relations this year - and to maintain a close relationship in defining and implementing measures to ensure security and stability in the Black Sea region.