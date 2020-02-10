Murgulet (CIO Office): Fact we know how to scroll on Facebook doesn't mean we have digital skills

Romanians are at the bottom of the rankings in digital skills, and the fact that they know how to "scroll" on Facebook doesn't mean they have such skills, said, on Monday, Marian Murgulet, CIO Office in the Government, at a select conference.

"It's very important to start from the people, from the citizens, from what they want to happen. We know very well there are studies saying some years ago that 85 pct of the jobs that will exist until 2030 weren't invented yet. While we are on the bottom rung in the skills department, and the fact that we know how to scroll on Facebook doesn't necessarily mean we have digital skills. In the top of skills of 2020 vs 2015 we see that some things changed very much. Thus, Critical Thinking rose from 4 to 3, while Complex Problem Solving has remained at the top. We have 5G, we have artificial intelligence and, whether we want it or not, they're here. One body that would deal with 5G and cybersecurity would be an idea," said Murgulet.According to the official, digitization at the national level should start from the citizen, not the public clerk, as the taxpayer has direct interaction with the state institutions."It's very important to start with the point of view of the citizen when we speak of digitization. Each time, it started from the clerk's point of view. Whereas the citizens are those who go to ANAF (National Agency for Tax Administration), to ONRC (Trade Register) and they have the direct interaction, and the input that we can receive from them is very important. Not least, we need budgets, coordination, transparency and people to achieve digitization. We are not hiding in saying that there is a lack of competent people in IT in state institutions," said the government representative.Digital transformation of the central and local public administration, digital signature and e-Government are some of the subjects debated, on Monday, during the "Digital Transformation Agenda of Romania" conference organized in Bucharest.

AGERPRES