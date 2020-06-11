Museums to get supplemental budget to cover deficit

Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu announced on Wednesday that each museum, based on a "very well-argued" substantiation note will receive additional funding to cover its own income deficit caused by the period when it had no visitors.

Gheorghiu mentioned to the point the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, the Peles National Museum and the Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History."Each museum, based on a very well-composed and well-argued substantiation note, will receive additional funding to cover the deficit of own revenues caused by the period when they had no visitors. There are museums that get their own revenues that cover a great chunk of their budgets. These museums were the hardest hit during this period. The hardest working were the hardest hit, and so I certainly included the promise form the government - I had talks with the deputy prime minister and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban - related to additional spending to cover the gaps in the budgets of these institutions. I mean mainly the first three museums that generated high own revenues: the Village Museum, the Antipa Museum and the Peles Museum. The Peles Museum would generate most of its own income," said Gheorghiu.He also explained that, following the completion of the acquisition of contemporary art, it will be decided whether everything will remain at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (...) or whether "it will go to other museums as well."Gheorghiu participated on Wednesday evening, together with Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, in the opening of the new exhibition season of the National Museum of Contemporary Art.