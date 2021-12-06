Muzzled Sosoaca: Constitution, fundamental rights and freedoms, annulled by Parliament, President, Gov't

Senator Diana Sosoaca attended, on Monday, Parliament's joint plenary solemn session dedicated to the anniversary of the Constitution, with a muzzle, claiming that the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanians have been annulled by Parliament, by the president and by the government, agerpres reports.

"The Constitution is the Romanians' Bible. For 30 years you have been violating the Romanian Constitution step by step. (....) In the last 2 years you have killed it. You cannot demand a change of the Constitution, because you have took an oath on this Constitution not to change it, but to respect it. It is not possible for this Constitution, which has brought you here, with all your rights and adjoining obligations, to be violated by you, to demand that it be changed,given that you do not even respect this one. (...) I asked Saint Nicholas to give me a gift for the anniversary of the Constitution. This is what he left me. It is a muzzle, by which the Constitution, the fundamental rights and freedoms have been annulled by the Parliament, the President and the Government, said Diana Sosoaca.

She said the state of alert violates the rule of law."I ask the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] representative to have more courage, as he had in Decision 457 of 2020, in which they mentioned that the state of alert violates the rule of law, is artificially created and there is no constitutional basis for its existence. Long live free Romania, long live the right to free speech. Down with the muzzle!," she also stated.