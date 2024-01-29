Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

"My Choice is Turkish Language", project carried out in three schools in Bucharest

AAA
scoala israel

Three schools in Bucharest are running the project "My Choice is Turkish Language", implemented through protocols signed with the Yunus Emre Institute.

A sub-branch of this initiative is the twinning of schools in Romania and Turkey, agerpres reports.

The three educational institutions where the project is currently being implemented are Dante Alighieri High School, Secondary School No. 103 and Adrian Paunescu Secondary School.

"The project 'My Choice is Turkish Language' aims to bring the two countries and cultures closer together through education and the activities that will be organized, a sub-branch of this project being the twinning of the schools in Romania and Turkey, so that students, teachers and school administrators from the two countries will have the opportunity to visit each other and get to know each other's language and culture," the institute says.

This project will be extended first to Bucharest and then to the whole of Romania.

Since 2011, this project, thanks to the positive results, has been running successfully in 10 countries.

In addition to the Turkish language courses held in the cultural centre, the institute also offers courses to public sector employees in Romania, reaching a number of about 5,000 students.

Mayor Robert Sorin Negoita and the Turkish Ambassador in Bucharest, Ozgur Kivanc Altan, recently launched the pilot programme for studying Turkish at the Dante Alighieri High School. The project is addressed to students who want to study Turkish and learn interesting information about the culture and civilization of this country. The courses are provided free of charge.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.