Nadia Comaneci to Romanian athletes: Remember that medals are won in the training room

Retired gymnast Nadia Comaneci, a five-time Olympic champion who was awarded the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics, sent a message to the Romanian athletes who will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, in which she reminded them that medals are won in the training room, told Agerpres.

"It is still one year until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. I know that waiting for the big event creates excitement. Use your energy to cope with physical training and remember that medals are won in the training room. Prepare yourself mentally for the most important event in your career and have the courage and confidence that you will be able to succeed as 47 years ago I and the gymnastics team proved that the impossible is possible through will, training and a lot of passion. Good luck to everyone in training and congratulations to those who have organised this event," Comaneci said in a video message played on Wednesday at the main offices of the Romanian Olympic Sports Committee (COSR).

COSR on Wednesday organised an event at the Olympic House marking one year until the start of the 33rd edition of the Winter Olympic Games, in Paris.

So far, five Romanian athletes have qualified for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris: Andrea Miklos and Delvine Relin Meringor (athletics), David Popovici and Vlad Stancu (swimming) and Lacramioara Perijoc (boxing).

The event was attended by COSR members, Chair of the National Sports Agency Elisabeta Lipa, chairs of sports federations, former Romanian champions and athletes qualified or in the running for a berth at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympic Games will take place in Paris between July 26 and August 11, 2024.