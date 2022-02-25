National Athenaeum in Iasi offers to support Ukrainian artists

The Iasi National Athenaeum reports that it is launching a solidarity campaign for Ukrainian artists, in the context of the tragic situation in the neighbouring country.

On Friday, the Iasi Athenaeum sent letters of solidarity to the theatre and public institutions in Chernivtsi, Kiev, Odessa, Kherson and Nizhin - places where the Iasi troupe of actors had representatives in the past, while voicing regret over the tragic moments in Ukraine.

In order to support artists from the neighbouring country, the Iasi National Athenaeum will provide the existing public cultural institutions with cultural infrastructure, stage equipment, accommodation services, as well as other services necessary for the continuation of artistic and cultural activities, Agerpres.ro informs.

"With a view to the hard-fought Ukrainian people, we offer our support to Ukrainian artists, collaborators and friendly institutions to be able to express themselves artistically on the Athenaeum stage. We are profoundly sadenned by the losses suffered and our thoughts and prayers are for all the ones affected by war," said Andrei Apreotesei, manager of the National Athenaeum in Iasi.