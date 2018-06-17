stiripesurse.ro

  
     
National authority reports 804 children abandoned in maternity wards, health care facilities last year

As many as 804 children were abandoned in maternity wards and health care facilities in 2017, shows data released on the website of the National Authority for the Protection of Children's Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA). 


Of these 573 were left in maternities, 187 in hospital pediatrics departments and 44 in other hospital divisions. 

As many as 755 children were discharged from hospital throughout the year, with 320 being returned to family care, three placed with the extended family and 328 being placed in the care of maternal assistants.

22 children were admitted to foster centers, 19 were admitted to emergency accommodation centers and 30 children are in other various situations, ANPDCA said.

