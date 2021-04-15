The National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" has released the record album "Passion Week", a collection of Orthodox-inspired music, dedicated to the Easter holidays.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the compact disc "Passion Week" is available for orders on the website of the Madrigal Choir, the Store section and can be purchased, starting Thursday, also from the Carturesti bookstore chain, Muzica store, OMV and Lukoil petrol stations, on the digital platforms Spotify and Apple Music and soon on the YouTube channel.

The repertoire chosen by the second conductor of the ensemble for the record project "Passion Week" includes compositions meant to reproduce the specific symbolism of the Easter Holidays and, in particular, the spiritual message of the week before the Resurrection.According to the quoted source, in addition to well-known works from the Easter-inspired musical bibliography, the album also contains a selection of works recently introduced in the repertoire of the national choir.The album "Passion Week" is part of the record series prepared by the Madrigal Choir for this year's Easter holidays. In March, together with Roton Music, "Ave Maria" was released, an album dedicated to Easter celebrated by Catholic and Protestant believers.The AGERPRES National News Agency is the media partner of the event.