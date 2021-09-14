National Constructors' Day - occasion for relevant employers, unions to debate future of Romanian constructions

The Employers' Federation of Construction Companies (FPSC), together with the General Federation of Trade Unions and the Social House of Builders organizes, on Tuesday, at the Romanian Academy Library, an event to pay homage to the constructors' profession on the occasion of the National Constructors' Day, a release sent by the employers' organization mentioned, agerpres reports.

During the event, the builders' representatives will also discuss the latest technologies for the design, execution and maintenance of the constructions for the future, according to the source.

The event is attended by, among others, the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Attila-Zoltan Cseke, the President of the Employers' Federation of Construction Companies, Cristian Erbasu, and university professors in the field of constructions.