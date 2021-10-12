National Day of Spain, marked at the Bucharest International Poetry Festival

Spain's National Day is celebrated on Tuesday, between 6.00 and 7.30 pm, within the Bucharest International Poetry Festival 2021, through public readings of some Spanish poets whose poems have been translated into Romanian language and who will participate in the event through videocalls.

According to the Facebook page of the National Museum of Romanian Literature (MNLR), the Romanian poets will read poems by Jordi Doce, Manuel Rico, Edoardo Moga, Nuria Barrios, Javier Rodríguez Marcos, Maria Garcia Zambrano.

Among the Romanian poets who will be present in person will be: Ion Muresan, Ioan Es. Pop, Ioana Craciunescu, Eugen Suciu, Radu Sergiu Ruba, Agerpres informs.

The readings will be followed by a jazz concert performed by Mircea Tiberian&Nadia Trohin.

The event is organized with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid and the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest.

Participation in the events is free, access being based on the presentation of the vaccination certificate or a PCR test run within the last 72 hours, or a rapid antigen test, run within the last 48 hours, and only based on a reservation at the program@mnlr.ro or at the number 0736.598.451 (WhatsApp).

The National Museum of Romanian Literature organizes, between October 11 and 17, the 11th edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival.

Held in a hybrid format, the festival programme includes public poetry readings by Romanian and Moldovan poets at the two headquarters of the MNLR (8 Nicolae Cretulescu Street and and 64-66 Calea Grivitei Street) along with live interventions through the Zoom platform, as well as video recordings with readings of poets living or coming from countries such as England, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Peru, the Republic of Moldova, Spain and the United States of America.

This year's theme of the festival is "Changing Times," about which writer Dinu Flamand wrote: "The pandemic continues to keep us at bay. Is it the beginning of a NON RETOUR, as the French are used to say? Will we continue to talk more on Skype, and physical contact between people will be more and more rare? Will the melting of glaciers, the extreme meteorological phenomena, the pollution that is out of our control, the weak democracy faced with the creative violence coming back again from the far past of mankind, and even mankind itself gradually suffocating its own living environment means that we are at a great crossroads What does the writer think, how does he/she react to these changing times? About all this, but especially about the (un)abandoned books and literary projects, the National Museum of Romanian Literature proposes you a series of interventions and dialogues from a distance, national and international."

The Bucharest International Poetry Festival is a project carried out with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture. Along with other media institutions, AGERPRES is the media partner of the event.