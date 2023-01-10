National defence minister on official visit to Poland

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, are on an official visit to Poland on Tuesday, the National Defence Ministry informs.

Their agenda includes meetings with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and with representatives of the leadership of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, as well as with the troops of the 'Sky Guardians' Romanian air defence detachment of the NATO Battlegroup deployed to Bemowo Piskie Training Area.

The visit of the Romanian officials to the Republic of Poland "represents proof of the excellent cooperation relations between the two countries, both within a bilateral and allied framework," the National Defence Ministry states. AGERPRES