National Flag Day - marked through public ceremonies in Bucharest and several other cities

The National Flag Day is marked on Friday in Bucharest and several other cities in the country.

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan is set to participate in the public ceremony in the Capital City at 10.00 am, in the Tricolor Square.PM Ludovic Orban will attend a similar ceremony in the Central Square in Zalau.On Thursday evening, the National Flag was taken down from the mast in the Tricolor Square and handed over to the troops from the 30th "Mihai Viteazu" Guard Brigade, being kept at this brigade's church on General Vasile Milea Boulevard.On Friday, the Flag will be brought to the Tricolor Square, for the public ceremony dedicated to the National Flag Day.