National Operational Command for Pope Francis' visit to Romania

In the context of the visit by Pope Francis to Romania this year, the National Operational Command "Visit Pope Francis I - 2019" was established at the command level of the institutions of the national defense system, public order and national security - MApN, MAI, SRI, SIE, STS and SPP, informs a press release issued on Tuesday.

Each institution, within the limits of its legal competence, will establish and adapt the necessary security measures to allow normal daily activities to be carried out and without imposing any particular restrictions.

Pope Francis I will be in Romania from 31 May to 2 June and will visit the cities of Bucharest, Iasi, Blaj and the Sanctuary of Sumuleu Ciuc.

According to the quoted source, given the importance of the visit and the large number of participants expected at the four events, the National Operational Command organized working sessions both in Bucharest and in the territory. There have also been several meetings with the local authorities in Iasi, Alba and Harghita, as well as with the representatives of the Orthodox and Catholic Churches.