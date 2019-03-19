 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

National Operational Command for Pope Francis' visit to Romania

facebook.com
Papa Francisc

In the context of the visit by Pope Francis to Romania this year, the National Operational Command "Visit Pope Francis I - 2019" was established at the command level of the institutions of the national defense system, public order and national security - MApN, MAI, SRI, SIE, STS and SPP, informs a press release issued on Tuesday.

Each institution, within the limits of its legal competence, will establish and adapt the necessary security measures to allow normal daily activities to be carried out and without imposing any particular restrictions.

Pope Francis I will be in Romania from 31 May to 2 June and will visit the cities of Bucharest, Iasi, Blaj and the Sanctuary of Sumuleu Ciuc.

According to the quoted source, given the importance of the visit and the large number of participants expected at the four events, the National Operational Command organized working sessions both in Bucharest and in the territory. There have also been several meetings with the local authorities in Iasi, Alba and Harghita, as well as with the representatives of the Orthodox and Catholic Churches.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.