National Political Pact on Consolidating Romania's European Course to be signed at Cotroceni Palace

A public ceremony for the signing of the National Political Pact on Consolidating Romania's European Course will take place on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Presidential Administration announced on Wednesday.

Attending the ceremony will be national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban; national chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna; PRO Romania Chairman Victor Ponta, and national leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac."At the invitation of the President of Romania, Mr Klaus Iohannis, a public ceremony for the signing of the National Political Pact on Consolidating Romania's European Course will be held at Cotroceni Palace on Thursday, June 13, at 16:00, to be attended by the PNL Chairman, Mr Ludovic Orban; USR Cairman, Mr Dan Barna; Chairman of PRO Romania, Mr Victor Ponta, and PMP Chairman, Mr Eugen Tomac," according to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.On June 5, Iohannis announced having invited leaders of the parliamentary parties to sign a national pact for Romania, following consultations with the leaders on the May 26 referendum.

AGERPRES