National Recovery, Resilience Plans covers just 0.04% of all Romanian SMEs

Euronews
euro cash

The support measures under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cover just 0.04% of the total number of SMEs in the country, Chairman of the National Council of Romanian Privately-run Small and Medium-sized (CNIPMMR) Florin Jianu told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Regarding the measures to support the business community, we have identified eight programmes in PNRR worth 1.335 billion euros. They provide support for 3,246 companies. There are two more generous programms, each worth 300 million euros, two other programmes worth 200 million euros, three programmes worth 100 million euros and a programme worth 35 million euros. In all, there is 1.3 billion euros worth of aid for 3,246 companies, which represents 0.04% of the total number of SMEs in Romania. So, that is the main reform carried out by PNRR for just 3,200 companies, or 0.04% of the total number of SMEs in Romania," said Jianu.

He pointed out that 22% of the total value of business support measures do not even reach SMEs, as that is the value of commission fees to various entities.

The leader of the employers' organisation added that the measures under PNRR designed for the business community will not help a major reform in the field. AGERPRES

