NATO multinational corps' Ciolponea: This year you will see an inflow of NATO forces in Romania

Deputy commander of the NATO Sibiu Multinational Corps Adrian Ciolponea said on Friday in Medias that 2022 will witness an inflow of NATO forces in Romania who come to support and ensure security.

"Let us hope that the war will end as soon as possible and will not be repeated, although history repeats itself countless times, and we, the humankind, do not learn from the horrors of war. (...) I am here today as deputy commander, I represent NATO, the NATO alliance. The Multinational Corps was established in Sibiu last year and it reached its initial operational capability in June, and of course our goal is to prepare for conflict. You will see in Romania an inflow of NATO forces coming to support and ensure Romania's security, we have soldiers from the US, UK, Portugal, Poland, traditional partners and France, who will be trained in the Medias area for a long time to ensure the peace and tranquility of the citizens of Romania and Europe ,"said Ciolponea.

According to him, all NATO troops arriving in Romania are being trained at the Cincu training centre in Brasov County, located near Medias.

Ciolponea and Deputy Commander for Operations and Instruction of the Romanian Air Force Chief of Staff Iulian Patilea attended on Friday, at the Medias City Hall, events celebrating the day of the city, which was first mentioned in official records on June 3, 1267.

AGERPRES.