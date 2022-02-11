NATO SecGen Stoltenberg:Romania not alone, presence of NATO troops sends out message of unity

Romania is not alone, and the presence of NATO troops sends out a message of the Alliance's unity, said on Friday the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Constanta county.

Speaking of the arrival of and additional 1,000 US servicemen, he said that it "is a powerful demonstration of transatlantic unity," emphasizing "North America's ironclad commitment to the defence of Europe".

The Black Sea region is of "vital strategic importance" for NATO, Stoltenberg also said in a joint press conference together with President Klaus Iohannis.

Stoltenberg also stated that the Allies are open to finding a political solution with Russia in regards to the Ukrainian crisis, but NATO will not make any compromises on key principles, such as the right of each nation to choose its own path and the right of the Alliance to defend all its members.

"There will never be first class and second class Allies in NATO, (...) here are only NATO Allies. United as one," said the NATO Secretary General.

"From here, in the Black Sea region, all the way to the Baltic, Allies are stepping up to reinforce NATO's presence at this critical time, with more troops, more capabilities and greater readiness," Stoltenberg added.

"Next week, NATO defense ministers will meet and discuss how we can further strengthen our presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, including with battle groups. I welcome France's offer to lead a NATO battle group here in Romania," he added.

Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO is a defensive alliance and that its task is to preserve peace.

He also said that the Black Sea region has strategic importance for NATO and that three of the Alliance's member-states are riparian to the Black Sea, as well as important partners such as Ukraine and Georgia.

Answering a question from the press, he warned that there is a "real risk" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, because Moscow continues to increase the number of troops around Ukraine.

"The military build-up continues. We've seen the threatening rhetoric from the Russian side and we know there are many Russian intelligence officers operating inside Ukraine and then, of course, we have the track record of Russia using force against Ukraine before," Stoltenberg added.

All these are reasons for "being seriously concerned and being vigilant and ready to react if they once again use force against Ukraine," he said.

"That's why the presence of NATO troops here in Romania is so important. Because that sends an unwavering and ironclad message of Alliance unity. That we are here together, that we stand united and, of course, the presence of US troops at this base in Romania sends a very strong message of US-North American commitment to European security," the NATO head said, Agerpres informs.