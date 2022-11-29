NATO2022 Bucharest/ Iohannis: It is our joint responsibility to fully implement the decisions taken in Madrid

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid this year, particularly those regarding the Eastern Flank posture, must be implemented as soon as possible.

"As we prepare for the 2023 summit in Lithuania, over the next period it is our joint responsibility to fully implement the decisions taken in Madrid as soon as possible, especially those related to the posture on the Eastern Flank, including at the Black Sea. I express on this occasion Romania's deep gratitude to all allies who decided to deploy troops on our territory," the head of state said at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

He underscored the Black Sea has a strategic important to Euro-Atlantic security, which has already been provided in the New Strategic Concept.

The head of state reiterated that Romania stays a strong endorser of the Open Door Policy.

"We are confident that Finland and Sweden, today at the table as invitees, will soon become members. We also believe that NATO's door should remain open in the future for other partners, including Ukraine and Georgia, as by the Bucharest Summit in 2008, in this very building," President Iohannis said. AGERPRES