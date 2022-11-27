NATO2022 Bucharest/Video of NATO role to play on Bucharest public transport

The logo of the meeting of the NATO foreign ministers, which takes place on November 29-30 in Bucharest, is shown these days on electronic displays in the city.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), a video of NATO role will play on the Bucharest public transport, according to agerpres.ro.

To mark the event, the Triumphal Arch is lit up in blue, and the flags of Romania and NATO are already lining up the main streets of Bucharest.

The NATO ministerial meeting, to be hosted on behalf of Romania by Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, is the first high-level NATO meeting in a member state on the alliance's eastern flank, located in the first line of defence, since Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine started on February 24, 2022.