NATO2022Bucharest/Aurescu, Grossi condemn Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civil energy infrastructure

mae.ro
Bogdan Aurescu

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a brief meeting on Tuesday with visiting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi to discuss IAEA's current affairs agenda, told Agerpres.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers hosted by Aurescu in Bucharest, according to a press statement from the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

Aurescu condemned Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian civil energy infrastructure. He also voiced Romania's concern over the potential developments at the nuclear facilities in Ukraine and reconfirmed his support for Grossi's efforts to ensure their safety and security.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy invited Grossi again to visit Romania in 2023 for an in-depth dialogue on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which Grossi accepted with pleasure.

Grossi welcomed the active and constant involvement of Romania in the efforts aimed at strengthening the role of the IAEA in the current security context and expressed his satisfaction with an excellent bilateral co-operation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also had his first meeting with Grossi in Bucharest on Tuesday.

"We discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including security of the Ukrainian personnel. I reiterated that Russia must withdraw from ZNPP to restore nuclear safety and security," the head of the Ukrainian diplomacy wrote on Twitter.

