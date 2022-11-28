NATO2022Bucharest/PM Ciuca welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, at Victoria Palace

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, where the two officials will talk on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The NATO head is accompanied at the Government headquarters by Deputy Secretary General of NATO Mircea Geoana, and also present, alongside Romania's Prime Minister, is National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar.

Also on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will carry out talks with President Klaus Iohannis and Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

The NATO Secretary General is present in Romania, between 28 and 30 November, in order to chair the allied foreign ministers' meeting, en event which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moreover, on Tuesday, Jens Stoltenberg will attend the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum, where he will deliver a speech.