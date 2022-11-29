NATO2022Bucharest/Stoltenberg: NATO is not a party to the war, but will continue to support Ukraine

NATO is not a party to the war, but it will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday at the end of the first day of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

"NATO foreign ministers just concluded a substantive discussion on Russia's brutal war of aggression, and our support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces have made significant progress liberating their lands and pushing back Russian forces, liberating their lands and pushing back Russian forces. At the same time, large parts of Ukraine remain occupied. (...) President Putin is trying to weaponise winter, to force Ukrainians to freeze or flee. He is trying to break the will of the brave Ukrainian people and to divide all of us who support them. But our meeting here in Bucharest is sending a strong message of NATO unity and of sustained support for Ukraine,'' said Stoltenberg.

He added that the NATO foreign ministers made additional pledges to NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine to fund urgent non-lethal support, including fuel and generators, helping Ukraine to address the consequences of Russia's strikes against their power grid.