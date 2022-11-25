NATO2022Bucharest/Triumphal Arch to be illuminated in blue, 2,400 tricolor and NATO flags to be flown

The Triumphal Arch will be illuminated in blue in the coming period to mark the holding in Bucharest of the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs from the member states of the North-Atlantic Alliance, told Agerpres.

"Because Bucharest is hosting the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the NATO countries, between November 25 and 29, through the General Directorate of Architecture and Public Monuments, the City Hall of Bucharest (PMB) will illuminate the surface of the Triumphal Arch in blue and will fly the Romanian flag and the NATO flag on the monument," PMB said on its Facebook page, on Friday.

Also in this context, PMB informs that approximately 2,400 tricolor and NATO flags will be placed in the central area of the city, until the exit from Bucharest to Henri Coanda-Otopeni Airport (Baneasa Bridge area).

Considering that after the NATO Ministerial in Bucharest, Romania celebrates its National Day, on 1 December, PMB announces that the Street Administration has already marked the corridor for the parade on December 1 in the area of the Triumphal Arch.

For the citizens who will participate in the parade, three LED screens will be installed on the route of Triumphal Arch - Victoriei Square.

Officers of the General Directorate of Local Police and Control of the Municipality of Bucharest will participate, under the coordination of the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest, to ensure public order measures according to the attributions of Law 155/2010, PMB mentions.