 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

NATO's Deputy SecGen Geoana: Unity, coherence, cooperation paramount in these hard times

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
mircea geoana

Unity, coherence and cooperation among the main international actors in front of the public health huge challenges, economic sustainability and international security are paramount in these hard times, on Friday wrote on his Facebook page, the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geoana specified that he had a transatlantic coordination phone conference among the US, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, the UK, the European Union and the NATO, on the response measures in front of the crisis generated by the novel coronavirus.

"The NATO maintains its entire defence operational capacity, putting first the safety and health of the allied troops and the security of our citizens," Geoana added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.