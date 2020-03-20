NATO's Deputy SecGen Geoana: Unity, coherence, cooperation paramount in these hard times

Unity, coherence and cooperation among the main international actors in front of the public health huge challenges, economic sustainability and international security are paramount in these hard times, on Friday wrote on his Facebook page, the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geoana specified that he had a transatlantic coordination phone conference among the US, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, the UK, the European Union and the NATO, on the response measures in front of the crisis generated by the novel coronavirus."The NATO maintains its entire defence operational capacity, putting first the safety and health of the allied troops and the security of our citizens," Geoana added.