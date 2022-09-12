Natural growth of population remains negative in July of this year

Romania registered, in July of this year, a negative natural growth of the population of 4,973 people, an increase compared to the same period in 2021, when it stood at 4,766 people, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In July 2022, the birth of 15,214 children was registered, by 1,021 more children than in June 2022, but the number of deaths was 20,187 (10,564 men and 9,623 women), with 1,608 deaths (820 men and 788 women) more than in June 2022.

According to INS data, the number of deaths of children under the age of 1, recorded in July 2022, was 80 children, down by 3 compared to June 2022.

According to the cited source, in July 2022, 17,780 marriages were registered at civil status offices, 5,630 more than in June 2022. In terms of the number of divorces pronounced by final judicial decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010, it was 1,835 in July 2022, down 96 from June 2022, told Agerpres.

From year to year, the number of live births was lower by 1,095 compared to the same month in 2021, the natural growth being negative both in July 2022 (-4,973 people) and in July 2021 (-4,766 people).

In the reference interval, the number of people who died in July 2022 was 888 fewer than in July 2021.

As to the number of marriages, this was, in July 2022, 559 lower than the one recorded in the same month of the previous year. Through final judicial decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 in July 2022 there were 97 fewer divorces than in July 2021.