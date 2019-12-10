Natural growth rate in Romania continues to be negative in October 2019

Romania's natural growth continued to be negative in October 2019 with a minus of 2,780 people compared to the data in October 2018 when a minus of 7,478 people was recorded, a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday informed.

According to the quoted source, in the analysed period, the births of 18,230 children were recorded, by 523 children more than in September 2019. In the same interval, the number of deaths stood at 21,010, by 1,964 more against the previous moths, whereas the number of deaths of children under 1 year was 97, increasing by 13 compared to the reference period.In October 2019 against September 2018, 11,384 marriages were recorded at Register Offices, 4,010 less, whereas the number of divorces formally pronounced by final court decree and in accordance with Law No 202/2010 stood at 2,477, 26 less.The INS data also revealed that in October 2019 against October 2018, the number of live births rose by 2,852, whereas the number of persons who died was smaller by 1,846.The natural growth was negative both in October 2019 (-2,780 persons) and in October 2018 (-7,478 persons).Moreover, the number of children under 1 year who died was smaller by 3 in October 2019 against the one registered in October 2018.Furthermore, the number of marriages decreased by 1,117 in October 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year and there were recorded 752 less divorces formally pronounced by final court decree and in accordance with Law No 202/2010.