Natural hand sanitizer by inventor Corneliu Birtok Baneasa - combining antiseptic and hydrating properties

Engineer Corneliu Birtok Baneasa, who enjoys a high profile thanks to his highly practical inventions - mainly in the automotive industry - has developed a natural hand disinfectant solution which combines several plant oils with antiseptic properties and beehive products.

Introduced in a small spray bottle, the product has already been tested on his family members and the inventor contends that apart from its antiseptic properties, this combination of natural oils also benefits the hand skin.

"Nature offers us solutions, we just have to look for them. That's why I chose to use basic oils, bee products and antiseptic oils, such as lavender, clove and sage oil for my invention called SeptoBirCor, which is in fact a hand sanitizer. Besides the protection it offers for the hands, the product also provides hydration, as the hands will no longer dry out and the disinfectant effect lasts longer on the skin. It virtually keeps us protected for a longer time," the Deva-born inventor told AGERPRES on Thursday.

He explained that the excessive use of medicinal alcohol and chlorine has an adverse effect on the hands, drying out the skin and causing cracks.

Birtok Baneasa says the idea of creating a sanitizer that can be carried in the coat pocket or the purse came to him after he learned about the appearance of the novel coronavirus.

"I developed the product (...) when I heard about the emergence of the coronavirus in China. I first tested it together with my family and the results are very good. It has a pleasant smell that can be also customized, depending on the user's preferences," he said.

He mentioned that he will patent his invention and that he plans to work with companies in the field for the large-scale production of this natural disinfectant.

A lecturer at the Hunedoara Engineering Faculty of the Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Corneliu Birtok Baneasa has developed in recent years the "Weekend Inventions" concept that puts innovative ideas into practice through a series of products aimed at improving the quality of everyday life, such as soap that incorporates basic oils, antiseptics and bee products and also protects the hands, or the MicroU cover - an alternative to the classic eyeglass case, which protects the glasses while also cleaning them without the use of hard to recycle wet wipes.

Corneliu Birtok Baneasa has earned renown thanks to the prizes won at several international invention shows where he was rewarded with dozens of gold medals. Many of the projects were carried out with the support of the research & innovation Corneliu Group Association.