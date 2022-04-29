Navigation on Bega between Romania and Serbia can be resumed after reopening Sanmihaiu Roman lock

The lock at Sanmihaiu Roman has officially become operational again on Friday, after it was repaired during a crossborder project with Serbia, so that, after more than half a century since navigation was suspended on Bega river between Romania and the neighboring country, the channel can now be navigated between the two countries.

During the project, rehabilitation works of the river lock were performed, as well as for the sluice, which was built over 100 years ago, repairing the hydro-technical nodes in Srpski Itebej and Klek (Serbia). Furthermore, the Serbian partner finished the bicycle track up to the border, so that in the future, after opening the border crossing point on the Bega channel, the cyclotourism path will have over 70 km.

Circulation will be possible with pleasure crafts on the 114 km of the Bega Channel from the Romanian and Serbian territory and beyond, on the Danube navigable system. In order for transportation to take place in the best conditions, in the following period there will be works for opening a naval border crossing point and a pedestrian one on the channel. At this moment the technical documentation has been finished and the construction authorization was obtained, for a parcel of 1,000 square meters, in the city of Uivar.

Along with opening the lock at Sanmihaiu Roman, channel circulation will be possible for pleasure crafts from Timisoara to Serbia and beyond, on Tisza and the Danube, towards the Black Sea or towards the Main-Rhine-Northern Sea.

From now on, the project's objectives are going towards promoting sustainable transportation and developing mobility infrastructure in the crossborder area, for transforming the Bega Channel into an internationally recognized destination for unique tourist experiences, cultural diversity, integrated communities and environment protection. An increase of crossborder competitiveness is also being taken into account, by increasing mobility infrastructure standards for transportation in order to improve accessibility and connectivity.

The total investment nears 14 million Euro and is co-financed by the European Union through the INTERREG IPA CBC Program for Romania-Serbia CrossBorder Cooperation. The Union's contribution is over 11 million Euro, the Banat Water Basin Administration contributed with 7 million Euro, and the Timis County Council with 125,535 Euro.

The project leader was Banat Water Basin Administration.

