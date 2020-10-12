Negative population growth continues in Romania into August 2020

Negative population growth in Romania intensified in August 2020 to minus 6,365 people, from minus 3,274 people in the same period of 2019, show data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday, according to Agerpres.

According to the INS, in August 2020, the number of live births was higher by 179 from August 2019, while deaths were up 3,270.

The number of children under one year of age who died was 13 times lower in August 2020 than in August 2019.

In August 2020, 11,766 people (6,287 men and 5,479 women) died in urban areas, and 11,403 people (6,174 men and 5,229 women) died in the countryside up 1,967 (1,186 men and 781 women) in urban areas and 1,303 (834 men and 469 women) in rural areas.

At the same time, the number of marriages was decreased by 8,115 lower from August 2019. There were also 374 more divorces by final court decisions and under Law 202/2010 in August 2020 than in August 2019.

According to the official statistics, the number of children born was lower by 611 in August 2020 on a monthly basis, standing at 16,804. At the same time, August 2020 registered deaths were 23,169, up 752 from July 2020. The number of deaths in children under one year of age was 88, down by 13.

In August 2020, almost two thirds of the total deaths were in people aged at least 70 years (9,498 deaths, or 41% of the total, were reported in the age groups 80 years and over; 5,657 deaths, or 24.4%, in people aged 70-79 years) and 4,549 deaths (19.6%) in people aged 60-69 years.

At the opposite end, the lowest number of deaths was reported in the age groups 5 - 19 years (86 deaths), 0 - 4 years (107 deaths) and 20 - 29 years (129 deaths).

Thus, negative population growth in Romania continued into August 2020, with deaths exceeding live births by 6,365.

As far as marriages and divorces are concerned, in August 2020, 14,929 marriages were registered with the civil registrar's offices, up 3,761 from July 2020. In the same period, the number of divorces ordered by final court decisions under Law 202/2010 was 1,953, up by 90.