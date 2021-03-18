Nelu Tataru: EC's proposed pan-European certificate prevents divide into vaccinated and unvaccinated

Former Health Minister Nelu Tataru said the pan-European certificate proposed by the European Commission will facilitate the resumption of free movement between EU member states, while at the same time preventing the divide of the society into vaccinated and unvaccinated.

"Free movement is one of the fundamental rights of the EU citizens. The European Commission has launched a proposal for a pan-European certificate as proof of either vaccination, the natural development of antibodies to COVID-19 or of a negative PCR test. The certificate will facilitate the resumption of free movement between EU member states. I believe that the European Commission's proposal will avoid the creation of two categories: vaccinated and unvaccinated, while giving citizens the opportunity to choose how they prove that they are not infected with the novel coronavirus. The return to normalcy depends only on us, on our discipline and on how we choose to behave. I know how impatient all of us are to travel again, but let's not forget that health must always come first," Nelu Tataru wrote on his Facebook page.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it is proposing the creation of a digital green certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. The document, which will include a limited set of information such as name, date of birth, passport or ID card, will cover three types of certificates - vaccination certificates, test certificates (NAAT/RT-PCR test or a rapid antigen test), and certificates for persons who have recovered from COVID-19.