Net assets of investment funds, up 2,2 in March

The net assets of the local open-end investment funds registered an increase of 2.2% in March compared to the previous month, standing at a value of approximately 21.13 billion lei, according to a report of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), reports agerpres.

At the end of March 2021, the net assets of all categories of open-end investment funds increased compared to the previous month, according to data published by the Association of Fund Managers (AAF), quoted in the report.

At the same time, in March 2021, open-end bond and fixed income funds have the largest share of total net assets related to open-end investment funds (approximately 68%), and the "other funds" category has a market share of approximately 19%.On the other hand, the local investment funds registered, in March 2021, investments amounting to approximately 811 million lei, while the value of the redemptions stood at a level of about 624 million lei. Thus, in March 2021, the cumulative value of the net inflows of open-end investment funds from Romania was about 187 million lei.