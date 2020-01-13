 
     
Net average monthly wage up 2 pct in November, to 3,179 lei

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The gross nominal average wage was 2.1 pct up in November from the month before, to 5,196 lei, while the net average monthly wage stood at 3,179 lei, 2 percent higher compared to October, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Monday. 

The sector of IT services registered the highest average net pay - 7,610 lei, while the garments sector was at the opposite end with 1,803 lei. 

In the public sector, the net average monthly pay was slightly higher compared to October in public administration (+1 percent) and health and social assistance (+0.5 percent), while in education the average pay dipped 0.2 percent.

