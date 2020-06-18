Netopia Payments adopts 3D Secure 2.0 protocol, reduces online payment times

Romania's largest digital payment processor Netopia Payments adopted as of last week the new 3D Secure 2.0 protocol for all the merchants enrolled on the platform, which will considerably reduce the time for making online payments, the company said in a release.

The whole process went smoothly and without impacting the technical integration of the approximately 20,000 partner merchants, Netopia Payments said.

"We maintain the same goal of staying innovative and are among the first to implement the latest technologies. Starting last week we introduced the new 3D Secure 2.0 security protocol, which we adopted without affecting in any way the activity of our partners; the upgrade was fully carried out by the Netopia Payments team. For us, the security of our partner merchants and of their customers is paramount, which determines us to always keep up with the security updates related to online payments," said Netopia Payments CEO & Founder Antonio Eram.

The fully Romanian-owned Netopia Payments is the largest electronic payment processor on the local market, whose services are based on top innovation and state-of-the-art technology. About 20,000 merchants are currently using Netopia services and solutions for mobile payments, online credit card, Bitcoin or SMS transactions.