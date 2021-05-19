Neversea organizers announce new festival date for, still in 2021

The 4th edition of Neversea, which should have taken place on the beach in Constanta on July 8-11, will be rescheduled for a new date in 2021, most likely after 1 August, informs the organizers of the event, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The organizers said that the set of norms published by the authorities regarding the organization of these events does not offer any predictability and clarity regarding the resumption of cultural activities.

The Neversea organizers thank the fans for their support and trust and assure them that their tickets and season tickets, those purchased in 2020 and converted to Anytime, but also those purchased this year, remain valid for the rescheduled edition of Neversea 2021. The representatives of the festival will return with new information in the next interval about how the festival will take place, in the end, the same press release issued by the organizers of the event reads.