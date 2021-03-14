New batch of 224,640 Pfizer vaccine doses to arrive on Monday in Romania

A new batch of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, comprised of 224,640 doses, will arrive on Monday in Romania, the National Committee to Coordinate Activities regarding COVID-19 Vaccination (CNCAV).

The vaccines will be delivered by air, to the airports in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the quoted source mentions.

Transport to the holding centers will be ensured by the producing company, the vaccines being transported in optimum safety conditions, in special containers.

According to CNCAV, the vaccination process continues in the centers in Bucharest and around the country, the doses being distributed as follows:

* National Center for Storage Bucharest - 63,180 doses;

* Regional Storage Center Brasov - 26,910 doses;

* Regional Storage Center Cluj - 29,250 doses;

* Regional Storage Center Constanta - 25,740 doses;

* Regional Storage Center Craiova - 24,570 doses;

* Regional Storage Center Iasi - 29,250 doses;

* Regional Storage Center Timisoara - 25,740 doses

The vaccination centers will use both doses received by Romania in the current batch, as well as in previous batches, on the basis of requests sent by the National Center and the regional storage centers, through the county public health directorates and the public health directorate of the City of Bucharest, the quoted source also shows.

The allotment of vaccine doses is done according to the delivery calendar made available by the producing company, by which, weekly, Romania receives the batches of vaccine necessary to immunize the population.