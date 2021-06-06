New batch of Pfizer vaccine, 964,080 doses, to be brought to Romania Monday

A new batch of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, consisting of 964,080 doses, will be brought on Monday to Romania, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informed on Sunday in a release sent to agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the vaccines are to be delivered by air and will be delivered to the airports in Otopeni (serving Bucharest), Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

Transport to the storage centers is ensured by the producer, including the road part of the delivery. The vaccines are transported in optimal safety conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and hermetically sealed, CNCAV states.The doses brought on Monday to Romania will be distributed to the following storage centers: Bucharest - 367,380 doses; Brasov - 128,700 doses; Cluj - 105,300 doses; Craiova -140,400 doses; Constanta - 81,900 doses; Iasi - 81,900 doses; Timisoara - 58,500 doses.Up to now, Romania received 9,004,769 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 6,474,870 were already used to immunize the population.In vaccination centers the doses received by Romania in the current batch, as well as in previous batches, are to be used, on the basis of requests sent to the National Center and the regional storage center, through the public health directorates in the counties and the City of Bucharest.In Romania, the allotment of vaccine doses is done according to the delivery calendar put forth by the producer, which provides for weekly deliveries of vaccine batches necessary to immunize the population, CNCAV also shows.